CBI books GST department employee for asking bribe

The CBI has booked an official of the GST department for allegedly demanding bribe from a businessman to process his application for bond certificate for exports. The action has been taken on a complaint from an exporter based in Mumbai who had filed an application with the GST department for the certificate on September 1.

He has alleged in the FIR that despite repeated visits to the office of the GST department in the Air India building by his peon, the application was not getting processed. When the exporter called the officer Deepak on his landline phone, he was allegedly told to pay Rs 5,000 as illegal gratification to get the application processed, according to the FIR.

The exporter than filed the complaint with the CBI on September 8 on which the agency registered the FIR under the charges of demand of illegal gratification under the anti-corruption act. The CBI had earlier booked an official posted in GSTN council but that was for corruption allegedly during his previous tenure in the service tax department.

