CBI books former Enforcement Directorate official Gurnam Singh for graft

THE CBI has booked a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official for alleged corruption and amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The official was a deputy director with the central agency.

Gurnam Singh, from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, was on deputation in the ED between 2012 and 2017. The value of the assets he amassed is 328 per cent more than his genuine income, the CBI alleged in an FIR.

Singh was relieved by the ED in January this year, sources in the directorate said.

It is alleged that at the start of his deputation with the anti-money laundering agency, Singh had assets worth Rs 12.86 lakh. The value grew to Rs 1.85 crore in five years, the CBI said.

The agency in its FIR alleged that Singh and his family members purchased a luxury car, properties and also carried out high-value cash transactions.

