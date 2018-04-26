CBI books former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran’s companies in Rs 600-crore loan fraud

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Axcel Sunshine Limited has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption on allegedly committing fraud on accounts of Win Wind Oy, Finland and Axcel Sunshine Limited, the officials said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 3:32:06 pm
The CBI has spread out its search at 50 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune, and the residences of former senior IDBI bank officials. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)
The CBI registered a Rs 600-crore bank fraud case against former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran’s companies  — British Virgin Islands-based Axcel Sunshine Ltd and Finland-based Win Wind Oy — on Thursday. The companies have allegedly defaulted on a loan of Rs 530 crore availed in February 2014 from the IDBI Bank. It reportedly increased to Rs 600 crore after becoming NPA.

The CBI has spread out its search at 50 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune, and the residences of former senior IDBI bank officials.

Axcel Sunshine Limited has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption on allegedly committing fraud on accounts of Win Wind Oy, Finland and Axcel Sunshine Limited, the officials said.

