CBI books bank official for amassing disproportionate assets worth 11.46 crore

CBI probe found Prasad had invested in Kotak securities, IDFC Mutual Funds, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Aditya Birla Commodities and DSP Black Rock. (File) CBI probe found Prasad had invested in Kotak securities, IDFC Mutual Funds, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Aditya Birla Commodities and DSP Black Rock. (File)

The CBI on Friday booked a Hyderabad bank official for having assets that are 13485 per cent disproportionate to his income. Against an income of just Rs 8.5 Lakh between January 2016 and August 2017, the Bank official had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 11.46 crore. According to a CBI FIR, P Durga Prasad, a field officer (scale 1) with the Andhra Pradesh Grameen Bank’s Isnapur branch, had amassed these assets in the form of Bank balances and shares in the stock market.

Prasad had fraudulently opened housing loan accounts in the name of various account holders in the bank without their knowledge. He had then transferred the loan amounts to his personal accounts in Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

“He then used all this money to invest in the stock market and earned a handsome dividend,” a CBI official said. CBI investigations found that Prasad did not even spend any of his money at home as household expenses were met by the salary of his wife Lavnaya, who is an assistant manager at Bank of Baroda in Hyderabad. He also had his father in law helping out to meet expenses. The agency found that Prasad had just Rs 33000 in his bank account on January 1, 2016. By August 31, his financial assets had swelled to over Rs 11 crore. Calculations showed that against his total income during the period, his assets had swelled by 13485%.

CBI probe found Prasad had invested in Kotak securities, IDFC Mutual Funds, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Aditya Birla Commodities and DSP Black Rock. He had also opened various bank accounts in Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and the Andhra Pradesh Grameen Bank to syphon off the fraudulently obtained housing loan money.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd