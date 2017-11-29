CBI books 5 DoPT officials in graft case

The CBI has booked five officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), including an under secretary, on corruption charges and carried out searches at 11 locations in Delhi-NCR.

Under Secretary Sanjay Mehta, section officers Hemant and Vijay Pal, and assistant section officers

R K Arora and Mahendra Singh have been booked for alleged irregularities in payments of over Rs 18 lakh, officials said.

The CBI has acted on the basis of a complaint from the DoPT. Mehta was placed under suspension after irregularities were found in payments, they said.

According to the CBI FIR on August 21, a whistleblower had informed the DoPT that the accused were siphoning off funds through fraudulent issue of sanction orders. The DoPT then carried out an internal inquiry and found the allegations to be prima facie true.

The inquiry had found that “out of 67 payments made during the financial year 2017-18 under Training for All scheme, amounting Rs 9,21,93,034, 8 bills amounting to Rs 18, 17,034… were issued fraudulently in favour of 5 vendors i.e. (I) Institute of Public Sciences, (ii) M/S Kapil Book Store, (iii) Kavita Ahluwalia, (iv) M/S Institute of Public Administration and (v) M/S Sahej Trading Corporation.”

All these companies and individuals have been accused in the FIR. The FIR also mentions that during random checking of sanction orders pertaining to financial year 2016-17, three sanction orders were found to be issued fraudulently and without the approval of the competent authority.

