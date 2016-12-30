CBI arrests Trinamool MP Tapas Paul in Rose Valley chit fund case

Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul

The CBI on Friday arrested Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. The MP had reached the Central Bureau of Investigation office in North 24 Parganas in the morning.

Earlier this week, the investigative agency had summoned Paul in connection with the case. Another TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, too, was asked to present himself before the CBI team on December 30.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three other accused. The firm has been charged with defrauding depositors from across the country of Rs 17,000 crore, out of which Rs 450 crore was received by the ponzi firm from Odisha alone.

Several TMC members are facing charges in a number of alleged chit fund cases, including that of Saradha. Actor-turned Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul was the first Trinamool MP to be chargesheeted in a case other than the multi-crore Saradha scam and was also the first one to be chargesheeted by CID.

On March, 2015, Paul and his wife were alleged to be in the board of directors of two Rose Valley firms. In connection with the Rose Valley case, the CBI conducted raids at two of the residences of Paul in south Kolkata and seized documents.

