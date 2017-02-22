CBI arrests three excise officials for taking bribe

The CBI Tuesday arrested three officials of central excise, audit department, Murthal, while accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. Those arrested include superintendents Anil Kumar and Ajay Singh as well as inspector Ravinder Dahiya.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint alleging that the officials of Central Excise visited the office premises of the complainant’s company for an audit on February 13.

During audit, they allegedly raised many objections like double billing, evasion of excise duty etc and informed the complainant that penalty of Rs 25 lakh-30 lakh would be imposed on the company.

The complainant further alleged that the accused asked the complainant to pay bribe of Rs10 lakh in order to minimise the duty and penalty likely to be imposed. On the request of the complainant, the alleged bribe amount was reduced to Rs 9 lakh. The three also agreed to accept Rs 3 lakh as first installment.