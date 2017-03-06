CBI arrests railway official on graft charges

The CBI has arrested a Chief Crew Controller of Railways in Gulbarga district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting bribe for clearing bills of a businessman. (Representational Image) The CBI has arrested a Chief Crew Controller of Railways in Gulbarga district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting bribe for clearing bills of a businessman. (Representational Image)

The CBI has arrested a Chief Crew Controller of Railways in Gulbarga district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting bribe for clearing bills of a businessman. CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said at New Delhi on Monday that a case has been registered against J B Patil under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

A complaint was received that Patil had sought bribe for certifying the claims of Rs 11 lakh made by the complainant for the expenses incurred on meal coupons, gas cylinders and cleaning material during August, September and October, 2016.

The CBI claimed to have laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

“In another case, the CBI has arrested a Trackman working in the office of DRM, Northern Railway, Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant,” he said.

It is alleged that bribe was taken to let truck of the person pass through railway crossing.