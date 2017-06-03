CBI arrests Lt Colonel, middleman involved in Army transfer racket

Top News
The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in connection with an alleged transfer racket at the Army headquarter here in which lakhs of rupees were paid by army officers to manipulate their postings. The CBI, which registered the case on the basis of intelligence gathered by it, arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli while an alleged bribe of Rs two lakh was changing hands for transfer of a Bengaluru based army officer.
The FIR names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused. The alleged racket was suspected to be going on in the Army headquarter with the involvement of senior officers there.
The bribe was being paid through hawala channels, the CBI FIR alleged. The agency is also focusing on how the army officers were ready to pay lakhs of rupees to get a posting of their choice.
The case has been registered against Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Personnel Division, Army Headquarter, an army officer Purushottam, who is based in Hyderabad, Gaurav Kohli and S Subhas, BSO Bengaluru, Indian Army.
It is alleged that Moni had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kohli and Purshottam, an army officer posted in ESD, Kakinara for influencing transfer of various officers.
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:40 amIndian Army over the years has become one of the most corrupt organization . They have surpassed even their civilian counter parts .Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:37 amAny soldier raising the voice will be victimised. I am told that during Brtish time number one items to be supplied to the Defence but now all rejected items are being supplied. See the quan y of worms & insects in the Wheat powder & rice. Those days have gone. I am fist, men is next and country is last. Olden times Country is first, men is next and last self. Senior officers are keeping four to five soldiers as sevadars. After doing gardening they sell the same to the ASC for money. Honesty is theory and not in practice. The head itself is corrupt then the tail will follow. The chest is always up with dishonest money. Sad.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:22 amWhy only in Army HQ this is happening in Corps Records Office where postings of JCOs & ORs are controlled. People like me were deprived from getting posting to field stations which carries reward points. Finally with all my meritorious service I was not considered for Honorary rank during service. It is only public/general perception that there is no corruption in the Defence Forces. I was inside and I know how much money is being changing hands. MES, ASC, CSD, Ordnance is fully corrupt. I was in MES where 10 contract amount is reserved for bribing. ASC will procure all third rate items and pay for quality food items. Samples are different and supply is different. Meat is injected with water to give more weight. Medical Officer has to certify the live stock before butchering but seldom it happens. To get an item to be included in CSD list one has to go to Mumbai and bribe. Buy substandard equipment and supply to Army for war. In field stations there is no audit hence play .Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:30 amI think you are Porkistani agent and a mullah. Yu shud be sent to porkistan.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:43 amSituation is worst than you can imagine . He is a real Indian guy.