CBI arrests Joint Director of Punjab Technical Education Department for graft

CBI has arrested a Joint Director of Technical Education and Industrial Training of Punjab government for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 50,000. The arrest was made when the officer Jagjeet Singh allegedly accepted bribe from a person running an Industrial Training Institute in Chandigarh. “A case was registered under section 7 of PC Act, 1988 against the Joint Director working in the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Government of Punjab, Chandigarh on a complaint,” he said.

The owner had complained that two officials had visited his institute (ITI) and informed him that they had been directed to conduct inspection of his Institute, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The ITI owner alleged that the two officials told him that his Institute was running without proper lab equipments, charging fees from students of reserved category and had given admission to students who did not attend the class and having only 10 per cent attendance of the students in his Institute, CBI said.

“A Show Cause Notice was also issued by the said department for de-affiliation of the Institute. The complainant visited the said office and met the Joint Director.

The Joint Director after having conversation with the complainant allegedly told him that he would get his Institute de-affiliated and demanded bribe of Rs 50,000,” Gaur said.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Joint Director accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.