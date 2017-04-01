CBI arrests Income Tax official for allegedly accepting bribe 

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Income Tax official for allegedly taking Rs five lakh bribe from a doctor in Kochi. Dinesh, Inspector (Investigation), Income Tax Department, Ernakulam, was caught red handed yesterday while demanding and accepting Rs five lakh from Dr Sabine S, consultant in Infertility and Laproscopic clinic, the agency said on Saturday.

Sabine had preferred a complaint to the CBI, since he was not willing to pay the bribe amount. “The bribe amount was recovered in the presence of witnesses. Subsequently the accused was then arrested and is being produced before the Court. Search was conducted at the residential premises of the accused,” said Shiyas A, Superintendent of Police, CBI Anti Corruption Branch, in a release.

CBI said Dinesh has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR in the case was filed before the Court of Special Judge-III, CBI, Ernakulam.

According to the agency, Dinesh visited the hospital of Sabine and scrutinised documents relating to Income Tax. He allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the doctor, saying that he had done some “favours” to him.

Since the complainant was not ready to pay this bribe amount, Dinesh reduced the demand to Rs five lakh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now