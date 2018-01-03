CBI arrests income tax officer for bribery

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2018 8:53 pm
The CBI today arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.
Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.
He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability. The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the spokesperson said.
- Jan 3, 2018 at 9:36 pmThe Income Tax Official’s demand for bribe of Rs.1 lakhs and his agreeing to accept Rs.1 lakh are daily commonplace events and may be happening daily in dozens of cases in much larger amounts. It might have come to light because tipping or alerting would have been boldly done by an assessee while most assessees would have been afraid of future assessments by the same I.T. official or even other officials might be put in jeopardy.Reply