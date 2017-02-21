CBI arrests IAS officer BL Agrawal

CBI today arrested Principal Secretary in Chhattisgarh Government B L Agrawal and two others in connection with an alleged bribery case. It is alleged that Agrawal, an IAS officer of 1988 batch, wanted to “settle” a CBI probe against him. He is facing CBI investigation in two cases registered in 2010. The cases relate to the period he was Health Secretary in Chhattisgarh government. He has been charge sheeted in one while probe is going on in the other case.

He allegedly approached Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Noida, who took him to Syed Burhanuddin.

Burhanuddin, who has many aliases, claimed that he was working in Prime Minister’s Office and would help him settle the case in his favour.

Burhanuddin aka OP Singh aka OP Sharma demanded Rs 1.5 crore as illegal gratification for his services, the CBI FIR has alleged.

A meeting was held by the trio on February 11, 2017 where Agrawal agreed to pay the amount to get relief in the cases against him, they said.

It is alleged that Agrawal sent Rs 60 lakh in four installments to Bhagwan Singh using hawala channel.

He expressed inability to arrange cash for remaining payment after which Burhanuddin and Singh agreed to accept two kilograms of gold as illegal gratification, the FIR alleged.

The agency has registered a case of criminal conspiracy and under Prevention of Corruption Act against Agrawal, Singh and Burhanuddin.