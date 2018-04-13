CBI arrests Guwahati I-T commissioner for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 50 lakh

Shwetabh Suman was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. Shwetabh Suman was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Income Tax Commissioner of Guwahati in connection with a bribery case in New Delhi on Friday.According to PTI, Shwetabh Suman was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh and passing favorable orders in tax assessment of a businessman belonging to a Delhi-based shell company.

While the money was seized from the officer, searches were also conducted on the premises linked to him in Guwahati, Jorhat, Shillong, Noida and Delhi.

