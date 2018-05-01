CBI arrests four Customs officials in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
"The agency carried out searches at the official and residential premises of the accused," the CBI spokesperson said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2018 3:58:33 pm
One of the four deputy commissioners and Nilesh Singh were arrested red-handed while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of the bribe, they said. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)
The CBI has arrested four deputy commissioner ranked officials of the Customs department in Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from an importer to clear his consignment, officials said on Tuesday.

A superintendent in the department, Manish Singh, and a private person, Nilesh Singh, were also taken into custody in connection with the case, they said. One of the four deputy commissioners and Nilesh Singh were arrested red-handed while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of the bribe, they said.

The four deputy commissioners arrested are Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Sandeep Yadava and Sudarshan Meena, they said.

“The agency carried out searches at the official and residential premises of the accused,” the CBI spokesperson said.

