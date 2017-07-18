CBI arrests IFS officer for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

A team of CBI also raided Choudhary’s office at Environment Building in Sector 19 and seized files related to the show cause proceeding. (Representational) A team of CBI also raided Choudhary’s office at Environment Building in Sector 19 and seized files related to the show cause proceeding. (Representational)

CBI has arrested a 2000 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Birender Choudhary, a member of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh late Monday night. The complaint against Choudhary was filed by the owner of a private firm, which was slapped a show cause notice by CPCC for not following the rules laid by the pollution control committee.

A senior CBI officer said that Choudhary demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the owner of the private firm for not taking any action against him and put the proceeding of show cause notice under the carpet. A team of CBI also raided Choudhary’s office at Environment Building in Sector 19 and seized files related to the show cause proceeding. The IFS officer was transferred to Chandigarh from Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in January, 2014.

