CBI arrests ED official, businessman on corruption charges

The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate and a middleman in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh. According to CBI sources, assistant director Shashi Shekhar and Raj Kumar Agarwal, a businessman, were arrested on Thursday.

Shekhar had allegedly taken bribe of Rs 10 lakh from various individuals in 2017 and “parked” it with Agarwal with the motive to take it back later in the garb of legal income, the CBI FIR has alleged. He had asked Agarwal to send the money to his office through a courier along with some blank cheques, it alleged.

The CBI FIR alleged that the duo “are entering into cash transaction of huge amounts despite being fully aware that cash transactions of above Rs two lakh are punishable under the Income Tax Act”. The case has been registered under charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption.

