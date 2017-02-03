CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for graft

CBI has arrested a sub-inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 17,000 from a person for releasing his water tanker. It was alleged that Sub-Inspector Rahul of Mundka police station was demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant to release his water tank which was impounded by him in another case.

The FIR said that a team of CBI officials along with the complainant went to Mundka. The team, led by CBI Inspector Raman Kumar Shukla, gave the complainant a hidden device to record conversation, as it waited at a distance, with the police official who was allegedly demanding bribe.

The conversation corroborated that Rs 25,000 was allegedly demanded as bribe which was further reduced to Rs 17,000. The agency also recorded an alleged phone call from the SI in which he was purportedly heard negotiating bribe money. “CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from the complainant,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.