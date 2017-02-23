CBI arrests 2 Delhi Police personnel

The CBI has nabbed two Delhi Police officials — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. (Representational Image) The CBI has nabbed two Delhi Police officials — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. (Representational Image)

The CBI has nabbed two Delhi Police officials — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Constable Dilbagh Singh was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of promised Rs 1.50 lakh bribe on behalf of the SHO.

ASI Narinder Kumar was arrested later.

“The complainant alleged that the accused persons had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh on behalf of the SHO, Police Station Narela, New Delhi for not stopping the alleged illegal construction of his building at Narela and he was instructed to pay Rs 50,000 as part instalment of the bribe,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here today.

He said the CBI laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Later, the ASI was also arrested.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused persons,” he said.