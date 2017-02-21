Hawala and IPL betting racket: CBI arrests ex-Joint ED director JP Singh, his subordinate

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested IRS officer J P Singh, former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ahmedabad, his then subordinate Sanjay Kumar and two others in connection with an alleged corruption case. The CBI has accused these officers of “collecting huge amount of money” from the accused in Surat hawala case and cricket betting racket which was busted in 2015-2016.

R K Gaur, a spokesperson of CBI, confirmed that Singh, Kumar and two others, Vimal Agrawal and Chandresh Patel, have been arrested. Earlier, the CBI had arrested three bookies in connection with the case who, the CBI alleged, were “conduits” of Singh. The CBI has alleged that Singh “collected bribes through his conduits in the PMLA case (Surat hawal racket) and the IPL betting case” which he was investigating.

CBI lodged an FIR based on complaint registered by ED officials. Earlier, the allegations were levelled by various accused who were being probed by the Singh of bribery and harassment. Before CBI lodged the FIR, Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also made a report in the issue. A document produced by CBI in the special court in Ahmedabad cited IB report which alleged that “Singh took money for not aresting certain accused.”

Based on IB report, CBI named Mumbai-based bookies Bimal Agrawal and Sonu Jalan “as conduits for Singh during the relevant period and were collecting huge amount of money from bookies and punters in the IPL matter”.

According to CBI, Jalan and Agrawal visited Delhi several times in 2015 and with the help of another bookie J K Arora “contacted various bookies/punters whose name (sic) were already figured in the case investigated by the ED under the PMLA in the IPL matter to collect money for protecting them from the ED through J P Singh. The aforesaid conduits have collected bribe from Manoj Jain and Surendra Mandi of Delhi.”

Jalan and Arora were arrested by CBI last year who were granted bail after the the agency failed to file a chargesheet on time.