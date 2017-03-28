New System Comes Into Effect On April 1: CBFC to start online certification system for films

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said, “The objective is to move towards clean cinema, clean India. The move will eliminate middlemen, thereby reducing corruption and ensuring transparency.” (Source: PTI Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said, “The objective is to move towards clean cinema, clean India. The move will eliminate middlemen, thereby reducing corruption and ensuring transparency.” (Source: PTI Photo)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday launched an online certification system for films through which producers have to submit their application digitally along with the film script to the website http://www.ecinepramaan.gov.in

The online certification will come into effect from April 1. The earlier system of physical submission would be done away with.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, “The objective is to move towards clean cinema, clean India. The move will eliminate middlemen, thereby reducing corruption and ensuring transparency.”

He added that this was a new experiment and only through technological upgrade can the CBFC handle the 1,500-2,000 applications it receives every year.

CBFC CEO Anurag Srivastava said, “During the process, which is supposed to take 64 days in the regular course, applicants will be able to track the status online, while they will be alerted through SMS and mail from time to time.” He said that in due course, the CBFC office will be made paperless.

A new CBFC website was also launched on Monday.

Srivastava told The Indian Express that the CBFC would stop accepting new applications in physical format and only the existing backlog till date would be cleared physically.

While in case of full-length films, the detailed script needs to be uploaded online, for short films (less than 10 minutes in duration), the entire content can be uploaded on the website along with the application.

For full-length films, the film needs to be screened by the producer only once in front of the examining committee when he gets a call for it through the automated system, added Srivastava.

Currently, certification of short films comprises 75 per cent of the CBFC’s workload.

Each filmmaker is supposed to register only once using her Aadhaar card and other authentication documents and only registered users can submit their projects for certification.

Also present at the event were members of the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal – Justice Manmohan Sarin (chairman), along with actor Poonam Dhillon and BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. CBFC chairman Nihalani was not present because of “personal reasons”.

Sarin said, “Filmmakers aggrieved by the CBFC recommendations can approach us. Those going after Pahlaj should understand that he is a well-meaning man only doing his job.”

