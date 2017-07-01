CBFC to review ‘Ka Bodyscapes’, 50 lakh compensation to students denied NEET counselling: Top judgments of the week

CBFC directed by the Kerala High Court to review the movie, ‘Ka Bodyscapes’, and pay for the expenses. CBFC directed by the Kerala High Court to review the movie, ‘Ka Bodyscapes’, and pay for the expenses.

CBFC denigrated for refusal of reviewing ‘Ka Bodyscapes’ by the Kerala HC

In connection with the controversial release of the movie ‘Ka Bodyscapes’, the Kerala High Court directed the CBFC to review the movie instead of handing it to the Revising Committee at their own expense.

The movie failed to receive a certificate from the CBFC because the Board was of the view that the movie portrayed Hindu gods in obscene light and had contents of nudity. The director of the movie knocked the doors of the high court and the court held that the movie ought to be watched as a whole instead of refusing to give a certificate based on certain clips and parts of the movie. The single judge also permitted the Board to modify or delete certain scenes if in case they find it objectionable but ruled against banning the movie altogether.

The matter was further taken up to the Division Bench which upheld the order of the single bench directing the Board to review the movie instead of handing it to a Revising Committee. On breach of the order, CBFC was again directed to review the movie in a month’s time but at their expense.

1980 hooch tragedy: Supreme Court sentences two to life imprisonment

Overturning the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling and upholding the trial court’s order, the Supreme Court convicted the two accused in the hooch tragedy of 1980 and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The tragedy, that occurred in Kalanwali village in Sirsa district of Haryana, had claimed 36 lives and blinded 44 others.

The convicted were licensed liquor retailers in Kalanwali town and tried destroying the evidence by throwing away the bottles lying in the stock in a canal.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court ended up acquitting the two convicts in 2006 and directed the State to pay compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs. 1.5 lakh to the 44 blind victims.

Appealed by the State, the matter was brought under the apex court’s perusal and the court held that throwing away the bottles had to considered as a piece of evidence. “The respondents cannot be treated as mere cat’s paw and naive. They have exploited the resilience nature of bucolic and rustic villagers,” the court concluded the judgment on this note.

Delhi HC quashes President’s order rejecting mercy petition and awards life to Sonu Sardar

On account of delay and illegal solitary confinement, the Delhi High Court modified/commuted the death sentence of Sonu Sardar to a life imprisonment in the infamous case of a murder of a family in 2004.

Earlier, Sonu Sardar had filed a mercy petition on his death sentence before the President, which stood rejected by both the President and the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Sardar was held guilty for the murder of five members of a family which included two children. Sardar along with four people entered Shamim Akhtar’s house at 7 pm on 24 November, 2004 on the pretext of selling scraps. Shabana, the 9-year-old daughter of Shamim Akhtar managed to escape from the house and was taken in by her neighbour. Ten hours later, the 9-year-old along with her neighbour found five bodies and reported to the police.

Sardar was arrested three days post the murder and sentenced to death by the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2010 while the co-accused were juveniles and were referred to the Juvenile Justice Board. Two years later, the apex court upheld the sentence awarded by the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Patna HC: 50 lakh compensation to candidates denied NEET counselling

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) was directed by the Patna High Court to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to NEET candidates who were denied counselling at the time of pre-admission.

After appearing for NEET, the students who qualified were counselled as per the norms laid down by the apex court and were allowed admission in the BDS course. Announcement for the counselling of the 15 per cent quota students was made by the BCECEB., however, the petitioners were denied counselling on the ground that they had already accepted admission in the BDS course. They further asked students for their documents and certificates, the procedure which was completed at the initial stage of the examination process.

“One has to keep in mind, how coveted the MBBS course is and how difficult it is to get admission to MBBS course in a Government Medical College, which has been casually denied to them by pernicious conduct of the respondents, palpably offending Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India,” the court observed.

Bombay HC directs Forest Dept to not shoot tigress that killed two persons

To animal lovers relief, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court recently quashed the order of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, to shoot the tigress that killed two people.

The tigress so far has killed two persons, injured two and tried attacking two others but all these incidents took place inside the forest reserve. Process of tranquilizing a tiger is underway and in case it becomes an absolute necessity to kill the animal, the standard operating procedure (SOP) shall apply.

LEGAL NEWS

Senior Advocate KK Venugopal becomes the new Attorney General of India: Senior Advocate and constitutional expert, KK Venugopal succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the new AGI. The Law Ministry recently included Venugopal in a high-powered committee that would deal with making India an international hub for arbitration and conciliation.

Centre extends the cut-off date for applying for Aadhaar till September 30: The apex court upheld the Centre's statement on extending the deadline for applying for aadhaar. July 1 is no longer the last date to apply for an aadhaar card.

The apex court upheld the Centre’s statement on extending the deadline for applying for aadhaar. July 1 is no longer the last date to apply for an aadhaar card. National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) provides legal assistance to under trial prisoners. Prisoners in need of legal aid can now connect with a establishment that would be set up.

Punjab government cuts off half its legal team from 215 lawyers to 154 to effectively clear the pendency of cases.

