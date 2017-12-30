CBFC clears decks for release of Padmavati: Here’s how politicians reacted

Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini in the film which includes Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh (File) Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini in the film which includes Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh (File)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” a UA certificate and has suggested the director to change the film’s title to “Padmavat”.

As per a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a “UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title on the basis the attributed material/creative source”.

Here are some political reactions:

Pahlaj Nihalani, former CBFC chief– The former CBFC chief told ANI, “The film faced so many controversies even before people saw it. This decision could have been taken before the film was opposed by people and political parties in several states. This film was sidelined by CBFC and it raises the question on the Censor Board. Producers suffered such huge losses because of the cuts. Vote bank politics has obviously been done, the film is being seen after elections. Chairman faced pressure from the ministry.”

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rajput Karni Sena told ANI: “Our people will be outside cinema halls & each hall which shows the film will be vandalised. Members of the committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure.”

