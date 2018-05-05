CBEC chairperson lodges police complaint over fake FB account

Sources in the cyber cell told The Indian Express that CBEC chairperson Vanaja N Sarna had complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Sources in the cyber cell told The Indian Express that CBEC chairperson Vanaja N Sarna had complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police’s cyber cell, stating that someone has created her fake Facebook account.

“Yes, I have made a complaint with the police and they are taking necessary legal action. I don’t have a Facebook account and never had it. I have never posted anything. I made the complaint after my son came to know about the fake account through someone. He saw that it was active for four-five years…,” Sarna said.

Sources in the cyber cell told The Indian Express that Sarna had complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “In her complaint, she alleged that a fake Facebook profile with her name and credentials was operating,” a source said, adding that the imposter demanded money from a person over the course of an online chat to settle a matter. Sarna has provided screenshots of the fake account to the police and said the imposter had posted her pictures taken from Google.

The police have asked Facebook to deactivate the account.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App