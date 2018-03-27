CBDT extends date for Aadhaar-PAN linking till June 30

The CBDT announced today that the last date for linking Aadhaar with Pan has been extended to June 30. The CBDT announced today that the last date for linking Aadhaar with Pan has been extended to June 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking till June 30, as per an official order released by PTI. If one fails to link Aadhaar with PAN by the final deadline, he/she may not be able to get his/her tax returns processed by the tax department.

The government has already extended the deadline four times, from July 31 to August 5 to August 31 and then to March 31, 2018 due to difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing their income tax returns.

It is fairly simple to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. Here is a quick guide:

* Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

* Usually a pop-up will appear on screen asking you to Link with Aadhaar card. If you are using a pop-up blocker, then click on Link Aadhaar on the left side.

* You will land on a page where you will have to submit all your details- PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per Aadhaar. In case anyone’s Aadhaar application is under process, they can submit the Application number issued by UIDAI.

* Verify the “Captcha Code” and click on green-coloured button with “Link Aadhaar” written on it.

* After successful validation of your Aadhaar, your Aadhaar will get automatically linked to your PAN card, which will be verified to you by a pop-up on screen verifying the same.

* You will also receive a SMS or an email from the Income Tax Department notifying the same.

