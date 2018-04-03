Cauvery water issue: Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu plea on April 9

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court will hear on April 9 the Tamil Nadu government’s petition seeking contempt action against the Centre for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board. Tamil Nadu has contended that the government’s action amounted to “wilful disobedience” of the apex court’s February 16 order which had given it six weeks to frame a scheme for constituting the board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

“We understand Tamil Nadu’s difficulty of not getting water. We will resolve the issue. List the matter for April 9,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra told the Tamil Nadu counsel when he mentioned the matter and sought early hearing. The CJI remarked that the term “scheme” used in the February 16 judgment does not mean the CMB alone.

The petition said it was filed to “protect the interests of the farmers and the larger interests of the State”. “The central government was duty bound to take steps to facilitating implementation of the judgment by itself deciding and taking necessary action to constitute the machinery as per the mandate…”, it said, and added that “it (Centre) has not taken any concrete steps in this regard.”

The Centre has approached the court, seeking a three-month extension to implement the February 16 order.

