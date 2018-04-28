Centre seeks two weeks to file draft scheme on Cauvery

Cauvery water dispute: The government had not filed a formal application by Friday evening. Cauvery water dispute: The government had not filed a formal application by Friday evening.

The Centre on Friday sought a two-week extension from the Supreme Court to place before the court a “draft scheme” to implement award for distribution of Cauvery river water.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the Centre to submit an application and said it will hear the matter on May 3 — the initial deadline set by the apex court for the Centre to submit the draft scheme.

The government had not filed a formal application by Friday evening.

Incidentally, the two-week extension, if granted, will ensure that the scheme will be submitted after Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 — and after the election results are declared three days later.

The Centre’s counsel told The Indian Express that an application has not yet been filed and the matter is under discussion with senior officials in the government. “I mentioned in court that I plan to file an application for extension of time, but nothing has been filed as yet,” the counsel said.

