Cauvery water dispute: Protests erupt in Tamil Nadu, two DMK members attempt self-immolation

AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain) AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Two DMK workers on Monday allegedly attempted self immolation while protesting in Coimbatore against the Centre for its ‘failure’ to constitute the CMB in compliance with the February 16 order of the Supreme Court, police said. Notably, agitations took place in several parts of the state over the vexed issue. The two DMK functionaries, identified as P T Murugesan and Singai Sadashivam, doused themselves with kerosene and tried to self immolate at Peelamedu in Coimbatore, police said. However, they were over powered by a few police personnel present at the spot and whisked away to a nearby police station, they added.

A group of farmers and members of some fringe outfits today gathered in front of the district collectorate in the city and raised slogans seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) immediately.

According to the police, incidents of road blockades by members of various political parties were also reported in the state. The DMK-led opposition parties had on Sunday called for a state-wide shutdown on April 5 seeking constitution of the CMB by the Centre.

The Stalin-led party had said it would hold continuous protests — similar to the one yesterday in Chennai — till the CMB was constituted.

Both the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government had on March 31 moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the CMB in compliance with the February 16 verdict of the apex court on the contentious issue.

In its February verdict, the top court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery river water.

It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

