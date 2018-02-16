Cauvery water dispute verdict LIVE Updates: SC to deliver judgement today

Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: The dispute was adjudicated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007. Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: The dispute was adjudicated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007.

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on the decades-old Cauvery water sharing dispute between the south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry, today. The verdict is likely to have political repercussions in all these states. In Karnataka, where elections are due in April, the river is a lifeline for farmers. An unfavourable judgment could be a setback for the ruling Congress in the state.

The dispute was adjudicated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007, after it determined the total availability of water in the Cauvery basin at 740 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet at the Lower Coleroon Anicut site, including 14 tmcft for environmental protection. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had challenged the tribunal’s order. But a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on September 20 last year reserved the verdict on the appeals filed by these states. Click here to read more

Follow Cauvery verdict LIVE UPDATES below:

9:20 am: And in 1990-91, when the monsoon rainfall in southern Karnataka was 35% below normal, a violent demonstration rocked the state, killing 18 people, who were protesting against an interim order of the CWDT to release water to Tamil Nadu. However, incidents of such magnitude have not been witnessed since then.

9:15 am: In 1974, when the accord lapsed, Karnataka claimed that the agreement restricted its ability to develop farming activities along the Cauvery basin. To make up lost ground, it started building reservoirs. This led to a dispute between the two states.

9:12 am: In 1924, Tamil Nadu built the Mettur dam, and the two states signed an agreement effective for 50 years. The pact allowed Tamil Nadu to expand its agricultural area by 11 lakh acres from the existing 16 lakh acres. Karnataka was authorised to increase its irrigation area from 3 lakh acres to 10 lakh acres.

9:10 am: Do you know where it all started? We will tell you. So, historically, Tamil Nadu used about 602 TMC of the total yield of the river. As a result, only about 138 TMC was available for Karnataka until the turn of the 20th century.

9:07 am: Commuters in Hosur say that the number of buses plying to Karnataka has been reduced in the wake of verdict in Cauvery water sharing dispute case, today.

Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: Buses plying to Karnataka has been reduced in the wake of Cauvery verdict. (Source: ANI photo) Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: Buses plying to Karnataka has been reduced in the wake of Cauvery verdict. (Source: ANI photo)

8:55 am: An order in Tamil Nadu’s favour will provide a boost to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, who was at the forefront of the Cauvery movement, often locked horns with Karnataka to protect the interest of her state.

8:50 am: The river provides drinking water to cities such as Bengaluru. The river is a symbol of pride for the people of southern Karnataka, where the dispute has often descended into violence.

Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: The river is a symbol of pride for the people of southern Karnataka. Cauvery water dispute LIVE Updates: The river is a symbol of pride for the people of southern Karnataka.

8:48 am: Tamil Nadu had earlier also alleged that Kerala was drawing water in excess of what has been allocated to it by the tribunal. The apex court had on December 9, 2016 upheld the maintainability of appeals filed by the riparian states saying it has the “jurisdiction to decide the parameters, scope, authority and jurisdiction of the tribunal”.

8:44 am: Later, Karnataka had moved a review petition in the apex court against its three orders on on the issue and direction to the Centre to create the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB), saying “grave miscarriage of justice” had been caused to it following the three apex court orders of September 20, 27 and 30, by which it was directed to release water.

8:42 am: On September 30, 2016, the Supreme Court had pulled up Karnataka for its repeated “defiance” in flouting its orders for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and said no one would know when the “wrath of the law” would fall on it.

8:41 am: The apex court had in January said the verdict would be pronounced within a month, adding that the matter has already created enough confusion for decades. The top court during the course of pendency of appeals of the neighbouring states against the arbitral award of 2007, had passed several orders directing Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

8:39 am: Karnataka opposed the verdict and filed a petition in the apex court claiming 312 TMC of water. Tamil Nadu followed suit. The court reserved its order in September 2017.

8:37 am: The order also stated that Karnataka must release 192 TMC of water in normal monsoon years (June to May) at the rate of 10 TMC in June, 34 TMC in July, 50 TMC in August, 40 TMC in September, 22 TMC in October, 15 TMC in November, 8 TMC in December, 3 TMC in January and 2.5 TMC each month from February to May to the Biligundlu water station in Tamil Nadu.

8:35 am: The dispute began following Karnataka’s attempts over the last century to expand farming activities in the Cauvery basin. In the past, the river primarily served the needs of farmers in Tamil Nadu. On the insistence of Tamil Nadu, the CWDT was formed in 1990 by the Union government. The Tribunal passed its order on February 5, 2007. Of the 740 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water available for utilisation, 419 TMC was awarded to Tamil Nadu, 270 TMC to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala and seven TMC to Puducherry. The remaining 14 TMC was reserved for environmental protection.

8:34 am: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the cauvery water sharing dispute today. Stay tuned to follow the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd