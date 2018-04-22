Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi, seeks to meet personally over issue

PM Modi (left) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. PM Modi (left) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asking to meet “personally at the earliest” to discuss the scheme to be formulated over the management of the Cauvery waters. “I wish to meet you personally at the earliest and apprise you of the merits of adopting the draft scheme proposed by our Government,” he wrote. Karnataka had last month sent the Centre a two-layered draft scheme which it recommended that it adopt to resolve the issue.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah said: “Our government is strongly opposed to formation of the Cauvery Management Board because such a board is not constitutional” and has said that the “Supreme Court has not directed mechanism.”

The letter also points out that the reference to the CMB in the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s award is in the “nature of a recommendation and not a direction.” He said that scheme recommended by the Tribunal was also not endorsed by Supreme Court in its judgment on February 16.

“Setting up the Cauvery Management Board goes beyond the necessity of implementation of the award as passed by the Tribunal and as modified by Supreme Court. These provisions are destructive of federal scheme of the Constitution of India as they violate the powers of the State to manage its water in Cauvery…after ensuring 177.25 TMC at the inter-state border (Bilingundu check point) in a normal year or proportionate share in a bad year determined on ground realities,” he said.

