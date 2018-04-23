Cauvery water dispute: DMK-led Opposition parties to hold human chain protest today

The Cauvery water is crucial not only for the delta region including Thanjavur but also to other districts, DMK Working President MK Stalin said. The Cauvery water is crucial not only for the delta region including Thanjavur but also to other districts, DMK Working President MK Stalin said.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, will form a human chain at Pudukottai on Monday evening to protest against the Centre’s delay in constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Regulation Committee, as directed by the Supreme Court in February this year.

DMK Working President M K Stalin said besides the human chain, statewide agitations will be held by parties such as the Congress, the Dravidar Kazhagam, the CPM, the CPI, the MDMK, the IUML, the VCK, and the MMK.

While addressing party workers at an event on Sunday, the DMK hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying it was not concerned about the people and the farmers of Tamil Nadu. “When the Supreme Court gave its order on the Cauvery issue directing compliance within six weeks, the Centre did not come forward to implement it,” Stalin said.

“This goes to show that the incumbent regime at the Centre is not concerned about the Tamil Nadu’s people and the farmers. And there is a government here in the state which is singing paeans to the centre,” he added.

The party’s working president also said that the Cauvery water is crucial not only for the delta region, including Thanjavur, but also to the other districts. “Since the Cauvery has such an importance for Tamil Nadu, the protests were being held to retrieve the state’s rights,” he said.

The DMK has been staging continuous protests to highlight the failure of the ruling AIADMK-led government to exert pressure on the Centre on the issue. However, the AIADMK said, “whatever be the number of protests and demonstrations, no one can sever the ties between the AIADMK and BJP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd