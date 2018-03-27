Cauvery water dispute: Deadline near, Centre may have to seek extension

The Supreme Court had earlier on September 5 asked the Karnataka Government to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis for the following 10 days. (File) The Supreme Court had earlier on September 5 asked the Karnataka Government to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis for the following 10 days. (File)

Caught between the competing demands of Tamil Nadu and poll-bound Karnataka in the Cauvery Water Dispute, the Centre is mulling the option of approaching the Supreme Court for time as deadline set by the court to formulate a scheme closes in.

It is learnt that faced with the varying demands by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on what shape the scheme directed by the top Court should take, the Centre may file an application seeking extension of the deadline. An official at Ministry of Water Resources said: “We are trying to finish consultations within the time-frame.”

The Supreme Court had asked that a scheme be formulated under Sec. 6A of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. Centre was given six weeks to formulate. The deadline is March 29.

AIADMK stalled both Houses of Parliament, pressing for immediate setting up of a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). While Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are demanding a CMB, Karnataka sent a letter to the water resources secretary U P Singh, stating the Ministry of Water Resources should not formulate a board but a two-layered “dispute resolution body”. Kerala filed a review petition on the usage of the water allocated to it .

To push for a CMB, Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Secretary S K Prabhakar and Tamil Nadu Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R Subramanian are expected to visit Delhi Tuesday to meet Ministry of Water Resources officials and submit a rejoinder to Karnataka’s reply over the shape the scheme should take.

