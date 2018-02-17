Cauvery verdict: Tamil parties express concern, farmer leaders hopeful

Admitting the reduction in water share, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan said the verdict was a setback for Tamil Nadu Admitting the reduction in water share, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan said the verdict was a setback for Tamil Nadu

Parties in Tamil Nadu expressed displeasure over the Supreme Court’s Cauvery verdict — which has reduced the state’s share of river water — even as some farmer leaders said they were hopeful that proper implementation of the order would give them relief. Admitting the reduction in water share, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan said the verdict was a setback for Tamil Nadu. “The government will study the verdict and take appropriate action,” he said.

The ruling AIADMK said they would work “diligently” to ensure farmers and people of the state get the 177.25 tmcft apportioned by the court. Opposition DMK leader M K Stalin said the AIADMK government had failed to protect the rights of the state. He demanded that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami call an all-party meeting to discuss the impact of the verdict, and also invite representatives of farmers.

Senior DMK leader S Duraimurugan also blamed the AIADMK government for failing the state’s interests, and claimed that Karnataka had engaged better lawyers to fight their case in both the tribunal and SC. Taking on his counterparts ruling Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief S Thirunavukkarasar recalled how successive governments in Karnataka managed to disobey similar court orders in the past. He hailed the apex court for stating that river water was a national asset.

CPM state secretary G Ramakrishnan and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed concern about the impact of Friday’s order. However, P Ayyakannu, a farmers’ leader who led a protest in the national capital drawing the Centre’s attention to Tamil Nadu farmers’ issues, told The Indian Express that the order was positive and gave hope to delta farmers.

“The SC order has clarified that one state could not claim full rights over the river, that was a bold statement. I do not see the reduction of water share as a major problem because the promise of 195 tmcft as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Tribunal in 2007 was never implemented. We have been getting 60-70 tmcft. At this juncture, what is significant is not just successful implementation of this SC order but also the efforts to be taken in Tamil Nadu by building check dams, desilting lakes and canals and saving maximum rainwater,” he said.

T Jayaraman, a traditional farmer who also teaches at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur, said the argument of the Supreme Court to draw an additional 10 tmcft groundwater from a total of 20 tmcft beneath the Cauvery basin may not be an accurate suggestion because the distribution of groundwater varies.

“Salt water intrusion is another problem for those who depend on groundwater sources in the delta now… Erratic and delayed water release has already derailed the agrarian system here,” Jayaraman said.

