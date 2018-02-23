Cauvery verdict: Tamil Nadu all-party meet calls for constitution of water board

According to top sources in the state government, the state is likely to accept the Supreme Court verdict if the board is constituted in six weeks. According to top sources in the state government, the state is likely to accept the Supreme Court verdict if the board is constituted in six weeks.

AN ALL-PARTY meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday to discuss the recent Supreme Court verdict in the Cauvery water dispute decided to demand immediate constitution of a Cauvery water management board as per the apex court ruling. The Supreme Court last week ordered an increase in Karnataka’s water share and asked the Centre to form within six weeks a board to implement the water distribution.

According to top sources in the state government, the state is likely to accept the Supreme Court verdict if the board is constituted in six weeks.

“The Supreme Court’s observation on delta’s groundwater level may be inaccurate as the water levels vary in different places in the delta region and the tail-end regions of Cauvery, such as Nagapattinam, are already facing salt water intrusion. We will accept the order if it is fully implemented and a water management board is constituted. Otherwise accepting the reduction in water share will be suicidal for Tamil Nadu,” said a source.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested help from all parties to “ensure justice” for Tamil Nadu in the matter, said sources.

He said the time has come to work together going beyond political differences.

Leader of Opposition M K Stalin demanded that CM Palaniswami lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exert pressure on the Centre to set up the water management board.

Stalin said, “The only relief in the verdict was the direction to the Centre to frame a scheme to implement the award without delay. The reduction of share is not acceptable.”

Sources from the government were not sure if such a delegation will meet the Prime Minister when he visits the city on February 24.

