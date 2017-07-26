Cauvery row: Supreme Court to continue hearing water dispute case today

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed plea seeking compensation for loss pf property during water dispute. (File photo) The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed plea seeking compensation for loss pf property during water dispute. (File photo)

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday continue hearing the issue of sharing of Cauvery waters between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. On July 11, the apex court had commenced the final hearing on the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT).

Tamil Nadu, on July 5, was allowed to file a fresh plea wherein it alleged that Karnataka was not giving it’s due share of Cauvery water. The court assured the Tamil Nadu government that it would hear the matter. Shekhar Naphade who is handling the case for Tamil Nadu urged a three-judge bench for continuous hearing and logical ending to the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra had earlier in January directed Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till further order and asked the two governments to ensure peace and harmony, saying citizens should not become a law unto themselves.

Earlier, on January 9, the Tamil Nadu government demanded compensation Rs 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water despite Supreme Court orders. Activist Siva Kumar from Tamil Nadu also filed a petition seeking compensation for the loss of property during the Cauvery water dispute but the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both states.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd