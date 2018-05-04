Cauvery row: Stalin targets Centre, threatens ‘massive protests’

Cauvery row: If the Centre continues this attitude, Tamil Nadu will become the centrestage of massive protests,” said MK Stalin. Cauvery row: If the Centre continues this attitude, Tamil Nadu will become the centrestage of massive protests,” said MK Stalin.

EVEN AS the Centre on Thursday sought more time to frame the draft Cauvery management scheme, DMK working president M K Stalin threatened to launch a “bigger protest” in Tamil Nadu “if the Centre continues to dilly-dally about constituting the Cauvery Management Board”.

“Even as the deadline ended on May 3, the Centre did not do anything and is asking for more time. If this reveals Centre’s attitude towards the issue, we have no other option but to launch a massive and longer agitation in the state. If the Centre continues this attitude, Tamil Nadu will become the centrestage of massive protests,” said Stalin.

He also asked the Karnataka government to release Tamil Nadu’s share of 4 tmcft of water for April and May, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Reacting to Stalin’s demand, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah later said his state’s reservoirs did not have enough water.

Meanwhile, T T V Dinakaran, sidelined AIADMK leader who recently launched the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, also condemned the Centre’s failure in meeting the deadline. Calling CM Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘Mouna Swami’, Dhinakaran said his soft stand on the Cauvery issue had helped the Centre to delay its decision.

