Cauvery Scheme Delay: DMK plans to launch ‘Jallikattu-style’ protests in Tamil Nadu

In light of the Central government failing to constitute a Cauvery Water Management Board within the given time provisioned for by the Supreme Court, the deadline for which ended Thursday, Tamil Nadu Opposition party DMK is thinking of launching a state-wide agitation in the state on a massive scale starting Friday, especially in Chennai, similar to the Jallikattu protests held on Marina beach. Top party sources said a brainstorming session of top leaders, including working president M K Stalin, late on Thursday night, discussed at least three ideas for the protest.

When asked about the tight security in the city and restrictions imposed on protests in Chennai city, including Marina beach, the leader said the Jallikattu-model protest organised at Marina can be replicated at the DMK headquarters itself. “Who will stop us if Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) is going to be the epicentre?” he said.

“The AIADMK ruling the state has fully surrendered before BJP and the Cauvery scheme is delayed as BJP is eyeing the upcoming Karnataka election. There was no announcement from AIADMK government on their next course of action on Thursday also. We are not going to be silent. Our agitation is to force the Centre to implement the SC order. The last night’s (DMK) meeting has decided to launch an extraordinary protest in the state from Friday or at the earliest,” he added.

