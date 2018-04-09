Cauvery protests Black flags will greet PM in Tamil Nadu on Thursday: M K Stalin

Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, said the protest he is leading is beyond politics, and it has already gained support from nine leading political parties. (Express Photo) Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, said the protest he is leading is beyond politics, and it has already gained support from nine leading political parties. (Express Photo)

Leading a joint opposition protest in Tamil Nadu against the Centre’s failure to form a Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB), DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the party will organise a massive agitation at Chennai airport on April 12, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a defence exhibition on the outskirts of Chennai. He also urged people to wear black that day.

“I appeal every house in Tamil Nadu to hoist a black flag on the day PM Modi visits here,” Stalin said, addressing a huge gathering at Thanjavur on the second day of his march along the Cauvery delta region.

Actor-politician Rajinikanth, who today took part in a silent sit-in demonstration by the film fraternity, said cricketers of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings must wear black badges during IPL games to express their opposition to the Centre’s decision on delaying the formation of CWMB.

Kamal Haasan also criticised appointment of M K Surappa of Karnataka as vice-chancellor of Anna University.

Addressing the media outside his residence in Poes Garden area of Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “The Centre will face the wrath of Tamil people if they fail to form the Cauvery management board. If IPL matches cannot be banned (in Chennai), CSK players must at least wear black badges during the games as a form of protest.”

Besides Rajinikanth’s fellow actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who, like him, launched a political party recently, leading Tamil cinema figures who took part in the sit-in were actor Vijay, lyricist Vairamuthu, musician Ilayaraja and many other leading actors, including Vishal, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Karthi and Siva Karthikeyan. Rajinikanth, who usually keeps off popular controversies, also criticised appointment of M K Surappa of Karnataka as vice-chancellor of Anna University. Calling it “unacceptable” and “wrong” at this juncture. Rajinikanth said it is not right to play politics with education.

At Thanjavur, Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, said the protest he is leading is beyond politics, and it has already gained support from nine leading political parties in the state and dozens of other groups, including those of farmers, traders and trade unions.

Stating that PM Modi did not make any effort to implement the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery issue, and describing how that stand had forced the people of Tamil Nadu to launch a massive agitation, Stalin said: “Even if he (Modi) is planning to not come out of the Chennai airport but is flying directly to the event venue (on Chennai’s outskirts), he will not escape our protests. As we promised earlier, we will show him black flags.”

