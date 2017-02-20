Cauvery dispute: Supreme Court to hear the plea today

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Supreme Court, on Monday, will hear the plea relating to Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It has remained an issue of dispute between the states for decades and last year the protests turned violent leading to damage of public property.

The Tamil Nadu government, in January, sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing the water as specified by the SC. The court had asked Karnataka government to allow release of 2000 cusecs of river water to Tamil Nadu until the matter was heard.

Earlier, on February 7, the court had said it would examine if the Inter-State Water Tribunal could rely upon the agreements between the Mysore ruler and Madras Presidency to determine sharing of Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka even after the Constitution came into force.

The Cauvery issue dates back to 1892 when an agreement was filed between Madras Presidency and Mysore for arbitration but led to a fresh set of disputes. Later, attempts were renewed to arbitrate between the two states under supervision of Government of India and second agreement was signed in 1924.

The SC hearing comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is going through a phase of political turmoil after the death of its ‘charismatic’ CM J Jayalalithaa which was followed by a power struggle between her close aide Sasikala and O Panneerselvam. Currently, E Palaniswami is the CM of Tamil Nadu after he won a trust vote in the Assembly on Saturday.