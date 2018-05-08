Cauvery dispute: SC raps Centre for not framing scheme, Congress says will solve issue once we come to power

The bench directed the Secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to personally appear before it on May 14 with the draft of the Cauvery management scheme to implement its verdict on water sharing between four riparian states. The bench directed the Secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to personally appear before it on May 14 with the draft of the Cauvery management scheme to implement its verdict on water sharing between four riparian states.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the Centre that it was in “sheer contempt” of its February 16 verdict by not yet framing the Cauvery management scheme on river water sharing between four southern riparian states. It asked the Secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to appear before it on May 14 with the draft scheme.

The harsh comments of the top court came after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the Union Cabinet has not been able to meet to approve the draft scheme as the leaders, including the Prime Minister, were busy in the ongoing poll campaign in Karnataka. The Union Cabinet had last met on May 2.

The apex court had in its verdict asked the Centre to frame the Cauvery management scheme, which will also include creating the Cauvery Management Board, within six weeks for smooth release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry with a caveat that the deadline cannot be extended.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said his party will resolve the Cauvery water dispute if it comes come back to power and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute. It had modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending time for this on any ground. The top court had then raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a “higher pedestal”.

