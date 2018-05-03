Caught on camera: IPS officer fires gunshots at farewell party

While DM Mithilesh Mishra sang a Bollywood number about friendship, Katihar SP Siddharth Mohan Jain was seen firing nine times in air as the audience clapped. While DM Mithilesh Mishra sang a Bollywood number about friendship, Katihar SP Siddharth Mohan Jain was seen firing nine times in air as the audience clapped.

The release order of outgoing Katihar SP Siddharth Mohan Jain has been put on hold by Bihar police headquarters after the IPS officer was seen firing in the air several times with his service pistol at his farewell ceremony in a video that surfaced online.

A 2006 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, Jain was transferred to the CBI on central deputation for four years. The Katihar district police association had given a joint farewell to outgoing SP Jain and outgoing DM Mithilesh Mishra (posted as IG, prisons at Patna). While Mishra sang a Bollywood number about friendship, Jain was seen firing nine times in air as the audience clapped. Jain did not speak to the media after the video went viral.

Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi said, “We have put on hold Jain’s release order. The government has been informed.”

The state government would take a final call on whether it would write to the Centre against Jain’s central deputation. Bihar Additional DGP (headquarters) SK Singhal said, “It was unbecoming of an SP rank officer to open celebratory firing. Disciplinary action would be taken against him.”

Singhal said they had also learnt about new Bhagalpur SP Ashish Bharti dancing at a public function to mark his farewell in Munger on Tuesday night.

