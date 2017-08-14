Caught in CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit rush, man carries ailing mother in arms

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the BRD medical college in Gorakhpur Sunday. Vishal Srivastav UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the BRD medical college in Gorakhpur Sunday. Vishal Srivastav

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the BRD Medical College Hospital at 1.30 pm on Sunday, security arrangements had been stepped up. Rushing to the Emergency Trauma Centre of the hospital was Sunil Pandey, his 70-year-old mother Leelawati on his forearms. Owing to tight security arrangements for the CM’s visit, traffic to the hospital had been stopped and police were asking Sunil to clear the area for the CM’s convoy.

Only after entering the trauma centre did he stop for a breath.

“She has been suffering from a spinal problem. Forget about standing, she cannot even sit on her own. We brought her here and took an admission slip. Then they asked us to get an X-ray done,” Sunil said as he asked for stretcher for his mother.

“No vehicle was available, so I carried her to the X-ray facility. While returning, they told me that the Chief Minister is arriving so I should rush. I asked mother to grip me well around my neck and ran,” said Sunil.

Leelawati, who was listening all the while, said, “Mera beta hai. Meri kamar ne jawab de diya tha. Dikhane leke aya hai. Aur koi haspatal nahi hai na… (He’s my son. My back had given way. Came here to consult. There were no other hospitals…)”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App