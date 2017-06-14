Cattle trade notification: Naga People’s Front asks Centre not to impose restriction on people’s diet

The NPF suggested the Nagaland government apprise the Centre that the culinary preferences of the Naga people, along with their social, traditional, religious or customary practices were not infringed upon by any unilateral decision of the central government. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The NPF suggested the Nagaland government apprise the Centre that the culinary preferences of the Naga people, along with their social, traditional, religious or customary practices were not infringed upon by any unilateral decision of the central government. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The ruling Naga People’s Front today urged the Centre not to impose restrictions on the dietary habits of the people, a party statement said.

The appeal from NPF’s central executive council (CEC) came in the wake of a central government notification banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

The NPF suggested the Nagaland government apprise the Centre that the culinary preferences of the Naga people, along with their social, traditional, religious or customary practices were not infringed upon by any unilateral decision of the central government, said the statement.

The CEC also appealed to all sections of the Naga people, especially NSCN (K) leaders, to shun violence and resume the peace process with the Government of India without any further delay.

It also thanked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for inducting all four NPF MLAs of the neighbouring state into his Government, the statement said.

