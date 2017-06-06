Cattle smuggling, slaughter to be punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act

Those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transport of milch animals for slaughter will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The directive has been conveyed to all district police chiefs by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh.

“NSA and Gangsters Act is to be invoked against those involved in cow slaughter and trafficking of milch animals for slaughter,” the DGP’s order said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App