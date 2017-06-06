Latest News
  • Cattle smuggling, slaughter to be punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act

Cattle smuggling, slaughter to be punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act

National Security Act and Gangsters Act shall be applicable on acts of smuggling and slaughter of cattle in Uttar Pradesh.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:June 6, 2017 1:28 pm

Related News

yogi adityanath, gau raksha, protection of cows, rss, bjp, service of cows, india news, latest news

Those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transport of milch animals for slaughter will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The directive has been conveyed to all district police chiefs by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh.

“NSA and Gangsters Act is to be invoked against those involved in cow slaughter and trafficking of milch animals for slaughter,” the DGP’s order said.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 06: Latest News