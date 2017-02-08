‘Cattle smugglers’ enter NSG campus

Alleged cattle smugglers on Monday night broke into the high security Manesar campus of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s elite counter-terror force. The four men, who had jumped over the perimeter wall while being chased by cops, were later apprehended and handed over to the police.

Sources said that the four suspected cattle smugglers were confronted by a sentry on duty. The NSG sentry fired a round in the air to challenge the intruders. An exchange of fire also took place between the suspected smugglers and the police before they entered the NSG camp, sources said.

The NSG, the sources said, has filed an FIR with the police about the incident, even as they said the intruders were apprehended by the police.