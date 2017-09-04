One held for ‘bid to slaughter’ three bulls

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

One man was arrested and search is on for another in the coastal village of Uttan in Bhayander for allegedly planning to drug and slaughter three bullocks on Friday. The accused have been identified as Steven Pereira, a resident of Uttan, and Abdul Phansopakar (32), a resident of Bandra East. Early on Friday, the Uttan coastal police station received information that three bullocks would be slaughtered at Pereira’s home. When officers reached there, they spotted three bullocks tethered inside a shed and two men talking.

As soon as the men spotted the police, Pereira ran into the dense vegetation outside his home while Phansopakar was arrested. According to the police, Phansopakar had brought the animals in a truck to Pereira’s home three days ago.

“The men had planned to render the animals unconscious before killing them and selling the meat,” said Tikaram Thatkar, assistant police inspector, Uttan coastal police station.

Thatkar added that the police found a syringe, a bottle containing a drug, and a number of large knives in the shed. “We reached the spot just as the men were about to kill the animals,” said Thatkar.

He added that Phansopakar planned to take the meat to Mumbai and sell it. “Phansopakar had brought the animals to Pereira’s home as it is protected by vegetation. We are making inquiries with the accused about how they planned to take the meat to Mumbai and where they planned to sell it,” he said.

Pereira is still at large. The police said both men had been booked under Sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

