Cattle rearing can provide jobs, boost rural economy: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo

Cattle-rearing and milk production could provide a big boost to rural economy by providing gainful employment opportunities to the educated unemployed youth of the state, and his government would provide all kind of support to such ventures, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 59th foundation day function of Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samiti Limited, a well-known milk producers’ cooperative in Morigaon district, about 50 kms from Guwahati, Sonowal also promised his government’s support to those youth who wanted to become agricultural entrepreneurs by engaging in dairy farming.

“While cattle-rearing and dairy farming can help create a lot of self-employment opportunities, it will also bring about a much-needed white revolution in the state. Cattle-rearing has always been an integral part of the rural Assamese society and we have been dedicating the first day of Rongal Bihu exclusively for the welfare of cattle. This undoubtedly underlines the importance of cattle in Assamese society,” he said.

CM Sonowal, who asked unemployed youth of other districts of the state to learn the art of cooperative dairy farming from the Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samiti, also announced establishment of a veterinary hospital in the area for the benefit of the cattle-rearers. He also gave away awards to two young cattle farmers on the occasion.

