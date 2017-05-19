Latest News
  • Cattle decline: NGT seeks policy to save indigenous cattle breeds

Cattle decline: NGT seeks policy to save indigenous cattle breeds

The Environment Ministry and the Department of Animal Husbandry have been directed to hold a meeting with all the states.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:May 19, 2017 2:07 am
NGT, Cattle decline, National Green Tribunal, Animal Husbandry, indian express news, india newsnal The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Noting a “rapid decline” in the population of indigenous breeds of cattle across the country, the National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Union government to frame a national policy in this regard.

The Environment Ministry and the Department of Animal Husbandry have been directed to hold a meeting with all the states.

“The records submitted by various states clearly indicate that there has been a rapid decline in indigenous breeds of cattle. Tell us what steps have you taken to prevent this decline in the population of species which may even lead to their extinction…” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar noted. “This is a serious issue and it requires a national policy.” The bench asked the Ministry of Environment to discuss the issue with all stakeholders and come to a decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 18: Latest News