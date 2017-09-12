Cattle catching drive: MLA carries out surprise check, finds civic employee releasing six cattle in Mohali

Police also registered a case against four cattle owners for deterring the public servants from discharge of their duties at Mataur police station. All the accused are said to be on the run. Police also registered a case against four cattle owners for deterring the public servants from discharge of their duties at Mataur police station. All the accused are said to be on the run.

Local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday conducted a surprise checking after receiving several complaints against the cattle catching team of the municipal corporation. He caught the in-charge of the cattle catching team of the municipal corporation (MC) while releasing six cattle from a park in Sector 71 on Monday.

Police also registered a case against four cattle owners for deterring the public servants from discharge of their duties at Mataur police station. All the accused are said to be on the run. Sidhu said he received complaints from the residents of Sector 71 that the civic employees were working in collusion with the cattle owners.

The cattle owners were identified and booked by the police. Following the complaints, Sidhu conducted a surprise raid in Sector 71 around 11.30 am and found that the cattle catching team in-charge superintendent Kesar Singh was releasing the cattle that were caught by his team members who went to the spot after the residents lodged complaints about cattle roaming in the parks in the area.

Sidhu said he has asked municipal commissioner Sandeep Hans to take strict action against Kesar Singh. Hans did not respond to calls. Sidhu also said the residents of some nearby villages like Kambala, Jagatpura and Sohana leave their cattle in the parks in the city.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Jarnail Singh, a cattle owner, and three unidentified persons who used to leave their cattle in Sector 71 and nearby parks for grazing. The case was registered under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions ) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Kesar Singh. Sidhu said after he found Kesar Singh releasing the cattle, he asked him to lodge the complaint with the police for the registration of the case. The cattle owners, however, managed to escape from the spot.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bakshish Singh, said they have also recovered a bike belonging to one of the accused. Sector 71 councillor Bobby Kamboj had raised the issue in the House meeting last week and alleged that Kesar Singh used to release cattle and also inform the owners whenever he calls the cattle catching team. During the meeting, Kamboj alleged that instead of lodging complaints against the cattle owners, Kesar Singh used to inform them.

Kamboj also demanded either suspension of Kesar Singh or his transfer from the cattle catching team. Kamboj, along with other BJP and SAD councillors, also lodged a complaint against Kesar Singh during the House meeting which was held on September 7 to mayor Kulwant Singh. Mayor Kulwant Singh, however, issued a strict warning to Kesar Singh during the House meet and gave him one month’s time to act against the people who leave their cattle in the residential areas or face action.

Kesar Singh said when his team went to catch the cattle, the owners attack them twice. He said he also lodged a complaint with Phase 8 police station, but no action was taken against anyone. Phase 8 SHO Rajiv Kumar said they had called both the parties, but neither the complainant nor the accused visited the police station despite contacting thrice.

