CAT puts stay on BSNL promotions

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday put a stay on the promotions of 13 respondents working as deputy general manager in BSNL on an application challenging their promotions. Passing the orders, the tribunal said the respondents working as DGM shall not be promoted till the pendency of the application. The application was filed by Naresh Thakur of Kullu Branch, Ashwani Kumar Gupta and DK Sharda of Chandigarh branch, working as AGM in the BSNL.

The applicants had challenged the promotion of 13 BSNL employees to the post of DGM. The said promotions were made on May 3 this year. The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on July 12. It was stated in the application that the 13 respondents were initially inducted into service as JE. The applicants said they were recruited in the BSNL before the respondents. It was alleged that the respondents were given accelerated promotions under reserved quota.

Furthermore, the respondents were also granted consequential seniority arising from the out of turn roster-based promotions. The applicants alleged that the BSNL never undertook any exercise to apply catch-up rule and restore the original seniority of the applicants.

